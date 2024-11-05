THE SPEAKEASY to be Presented by The Avante Garage Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The Speakeasy" Written and Directed by Michael Bouson is a hilarious and heartwarming Prohibition Era Musical Comedy set in an illegal Speakeasy called 'Club Rendezvous' in New York City. Featuring all of the great music from the Turn of the Century and the Roaring Twenties, this show has something for everyone.

In typical Avante Garage fashion, The Speakeasy is loaded with laughs and sprinkled with sentiment. To capture the feel of a NYC Speakeasy, this show will be performed on our cabaret stage for a more intimate experience for our audience who are encouraged to dress in their spiffiest 1920's duds!

Starring the always excellent Kristin Lee as "Ruby Reynolds" and supported by Shawn Stevens as the piano playing, wisecracking "Fingers" (among other characters), and Cora Bicknell as "Delores" and Hannah Davis as "Maxie" the adorable and very friendly chorus girls who are heavy on the harmony and light on the common sense! Performances are: November 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30 PM. Tickets include a delicious Full Buffet Dinner.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More