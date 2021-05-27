THE REVOLOUTIONISTS to be Presented by The Human Race Theatre

The Human Race Theatre Company will continue its 35th year by bringing back a show from its "Women of Influence" season, Lauren Gunderson's comedy The Revolutionists. Gunderson's fresh look at four strong women trying to make a difference during the French Revolution - without losing their heads - will be filmed on the Loft stage. It will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand starting June 23 through July 4, 2021.

"We were determined to produce this postponed show from our past season" states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "As we begin to shed masks and embrace a vaccinated life, this wacky comedy is the perfect antidode to our pandemic funk. And we hope this is our last streaming-only production while we keep our audience and our artists safe until we can return to in-person performances at the Loft Theatre later this summer."

This girl-powered comedy is set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, but feels a bit like Sex and the City circa 1793. A playwright, an assassin, a queen and a Haitian rebel are all committed to finding Equality for Women while trying to figure out what it means to be "revolutionary."

Director Margarett Perry returns to Dayton and has assembled a powerful quartet of actors - Ginna Hoben, Maggie Lou Rader, Tess Talbot and Torie Wiggins. Our Director of Photography, Editor and head of film production is Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media. Our Production Stage Manager is Jacquelyn Duncan. Costume Design by Janet G. Powell; Scenic Design by Ray Zupp; Lighting Design by John Rensel; Sound Design by Jay Brunner.

The Revolutionists will be available on the Broadway on Demand platform from June 23 - July 4, 2021. Current subscribers will receive an email with their personal link to watch the show. Single tickets now available at Broadway on Demand by using this link: https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/human-race/