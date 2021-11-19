THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Announced At Victoria Theatre

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER will be at Victoria Theatre on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at daytonlive.org/hip-hop-nutcracker and our Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER returns to the stage for its seventh season on tour. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like the original, in THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Grab your family and friends and let the dynamic performers of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER takes you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.