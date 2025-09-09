THE GAME’S AFOOT Comes to Wright State Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ken Ludwig’s drawing-room mystery, THE GAME’S AFOOT will fill the main stage opener mystery. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turns dangerous. This play contains breathtaking mystery and high hilarity in equal parts. This one is sure to appeal to your inner Sherlock Holmes!

Assistant Professor and Head of the BFA Acting Program Josh Aaron McCabe shared, " I've performed in Ludwig's plays before. It's clear in his writing that he has a love for the audience- a love for satisfying storytelling. I think he writes on two levels: on one hand, he creates characters with wonderful wit and wildly silly comedic circumstances so that audiences can escape into fun physical comedy; yet he also writes with specificity that lives a bit deeper than just comic gags. The characters are believable while living in extraordinary circumstances.

This play is an excellent training playground for clever comedic storytelling. The majority of the characters in our story are stage actors themselves- at a time when such people seemed larger than life. The students are exploring what it is to embody these actors of a different generation. There is physical comedy along with fight and weapons training, and also the need to create honest characters who believably live in these extraordinary (and often silly) circumstances. We want to serve a full course meal for the audience: along with the comedy, there is a mystery to be solved!”

This production of THE GAME’S AFOOT features scenic design by student designer, Callie Lippincott, costume design by guest Costume Designer George Sarofeen, lighting Design by lighting design student designer Jennifer Dillard, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING runs September 26 – October 5; 7 performances: Sept. 26 (8 pm), Sept. 27 (8 pm), Sept 28 (2pm), Oct. 3 (8 pm), Oct. 4 (2 pm and 8 pm) , Oct. 5 (2 pm) FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE in Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.