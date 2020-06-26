See the Results From the First Ever Day of Giving for Performing Arts in Dayton

Area nonprofit performing arts organizations joined forces yesterday, June 25, to raise funds to ensure their future. This unique fundraising event, Day of Giving: Preserving the Heart of Live Performance, was completely digital via the DaytonLive.org website and various social media channels.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of performances and classes were canceled resulting in millions of lost revenues for some of Dayton's premier arts groups. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Dance Initiative, Dayton Gay Men's Chorus, Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association), Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic), and The Human Race Theatre Company all participated in Day of Giving. Each organization took over the Dayton Live Facebook and Instagram accounts for an hour each throughout the 10-hour fund drive, sharing videos and images about their organization's mission and impact. Leadership support provided by PNC Bank with additional support from The Schiewetz Foundation will cover the expenses associated with this innovative endeavor.

"For our first year with this innovative initiative, we're thrilled with the results," said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live's President & CEO. "It's remarkable that more than 275 donations came in across all the organizations, including gifts to the combined fund. The combined fund was by far the most popular donation destination - which only shows how much the Miami Valley values the performing arts as a whole." Gifts to the combined fund will be divided equally between the six organizations.

"In addition to making donations at the DaytonLive.org website, patrons made donations by texting CREATE to 243 725. This was new technology for us. 25 gifts were raised via the 'text to give' campaign which all went to the combined fund," Sutton continued. "More than $40,000 were raised for Dayton's performing arts -- and we're not done yet!"

The Day of Giving initiative will remain active on the DaytonLive.org website and via the Text to Give program through July 3 to build on the success of yesterday's fund drive. "It's not too late to get involved if you missed out yesterday," Sutton urged. "The need amongst Dayton's performing arts groups is still great. Please make your gift today."

Getting the word out was key to the success of this digital event. "Ambassadors for the Arts" were recruited by each participating organization to share social media posts and widen the reach of the message. Ambassadors included Dayton Development Coalition, Dayton Foundation, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Dayton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Wright State University Department of Theatre, Dance & Motion Pictures. Promotional media support was generously given by Key-Ads, Inc., Dayton Public Radio, WYSO 91.3, Alpha Media, iHeart Radio, Cox Radio and Dayton 24/7 Now WRGT Fox 45/WKEF ABC 22.

