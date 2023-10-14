Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

"High Above the Midnight Sky" is available now on all major music platforms

Oct. 14, 2023

Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

Country music artist Richard Lynch is back with a new single, "High Above the Midnight Sky," the follow-up to his #1 Cashbox Magazine Christian Country hit, "Thankful, Grateful, and Blessed." The song, co-written by Lynch and James Erb, is a beautiful tribute to the hope and joy found in the heavenly paradise above.

Lynch, who has been a mainstay in the country music scene for over 40 years, is known for his authentic and traditional sound. With "High Above the Midnight Sky," he continues to showcase his talent for storytelling and heartfelt lyrics, supported by his signature soulful vocals.

The song opens with the stunning imagery of stars appearing as "candle lights," ushering in a sense of peace and wonder. Lynch's vocals are accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar, creating a serene atmosphere that carries throughout the song. He sings of a heavenly paradise where prayers are heard, and angels sing, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the promise of eternal life.

"High Above the Midnight Sky" is a testament to Lynch's faith and his dedication to spreading hope and love through his music. With each chord and every word, he expresses his gratitude to God and his fans for the opportunity to share his gift.

This single release is included on Lynch's highly successful album, "Radio Friend," whose tracks have reached the UK iTunes Top 5 and charted on multiple radio airplay charts, including Cashbox, Cross Country USA, PowerSource, and more.

Produced by Lynch and recorded with the multi-platinum Beaird Music Group in Nashville, "High Above the Midnight Sky" is another example of his commitment to creating timeless and heartfelt country music.

Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. He is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, which supports veterans.

"High Above the Midnight Sky" is available now on all major music platforms, and more details about Richard Lynch and his music can be found at http://www.richardlynchband.com.



