Powell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series Continues in 2023 With JANUARY JUBILEE
The event is on Friday, January 20 from 6-9 pm.
Kickoff 2023 in style with the City of Powell's first Third Friday event of the year, January Jubilee, at Village Green Park on Friday, January 20. This free event will offer ice sculpting demonstrations and a bonfire. The Columbus Coffee Co. will be on site with coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
Calm and Scents Candle Co. will hold a candle-making workshop in the East Room. Pre-registration and pre-payment of a $20 workshop fee is required at Powell.RecDesk.com. Registration opens January 1, and seats are limited. Completed candles must be picked up between 8-9pm the night of the event. Registrants under the age of 18 must have an accompanying adult to participate.
January Jubilee will be held at Village Green Park (47 Hall St.) on Friday, January 20, from 6-9 pm. Admission is FREE.
