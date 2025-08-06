Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from hits such as The Lion and The Wardrobe, Cat, and James and the Peach, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society has received a substantial bequest and is putting on a performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor – a 1920s murder mystery play, similar to The Mousetrap, which has just the right number of parts for its members. During the performance, a plethora of disasters befalls the actors and comedy and chaos ensues.

Book by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shelds, Directed by Donnie Lockwood, The Cast: Nathan Bashaw: Chris/Inspector Carter, Sam Clements: Robert/Thomas, Bella Palaia: Sandra/Florence, Joel Derkin: Max/Cecil, John Grote: Jonathan/Charles, Matt Rogers: Dennis/Perkins, Julia Cannell: Annie/Stage Manager, John Glatz: Trevor the Light and Sound guy, JoAnn Kibbe: Drama Crew, Mark Miller: Drama Crew, Beth Debelek: Drama Crew.

Performances run August 8, 9, 15 16, 22 & 23, @ 8:00pm, August 14 & 21, @ 7:30pm, August 10, 17 & 24, @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/133101

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer