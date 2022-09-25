Photos: First Look at Wright State Theatre's THE MOUSETRAP

Wright State Theatre has released photos from their production ofAgatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, The Mousetrap. This classic "Whodunnit" runs in Wright State University's Festival Playhouse from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Agatha Christie, the undisputed Queen of the Mystery Genre has crafted a suspense thriller with a surprise twist ending - so please keep the secret! The Mousetrap is the first stage production of Wright State University's new School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Check out a first look at photos from the production below!

Perhaps best known for her novels, Christie wrote more than twenty plays, including three in the 1950s that made her the first female playwright to have three productions running simultaneously in London's West End. The Mousetrap has gone on to become the longest running play in Theatre history, with 72 years (and counting) in that original production, which is still running in London. This production of The Mousetrap will be the first time Wright State has producing one of Christie's plays since 1977. This sumptuous production is guaranteed to please avid lovers of mystery stories, from Clue to Knives Out to every television detective series you've seen.

Directed by Cincinnati-based director and actor, Jason Podplesky, The Mousetrap has Scenic Design by guest artist Dick Block (Assoc. Head of Drama, Carnegie Mellon University), Lighting Design by Wright State Professor Matthew Benjamin, costumes by Senior Costume Design student Carrie Wieland, Sound Design by James Dunlap and Properties by John Lavarnway. It is Stage Managed by guest artist Kelly DeLisle.