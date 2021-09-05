Main Street Wooster to Present Verb Ballets In PETER AND THE WOLF

On September 11, 2021 at 1:00pm Main Street Wooster will present Verb Ballets in Peter and the Wolf. The story ballet, choreographed by Pamela Pribisco, is a captivating work set to the well-known classical music of Sergei Prokofiev. In 1936, Prokofiev composed Peter and the Wolf to help introduce children to the different instruments of the orchestra. Verb Ballets will perform the story of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf as told through dance. The ballet introduces the plot through the different instruments and the dancers bring the colorful characters to life. There will be an opportunity for audience members to learn the movements of some of the characters in in their seats prior to the beginning of the performance. This series is free to everyone, encouraging the community to take advantage of Verb's unique mix of culture and creativity.



The Second Saturdays Series is a Main Street Wooster initiative to bring the joy and culture of arts and music to Downtown Wooster. On the second Saturday of each month Main Street Wooster will host a variety of musical performances, theatrical groups, dance troupes, along with kid-focused activities to bring families downtown and engage with the arts and think local. The Second Saturdays Series is made possible by The Wayne County Community Foundation and Smile Doctors by Trio Orthodontics.



The performance is located in Wooster at 377 W. Liberty St. Wooster asks that if you attend a Main Street Event to please adhere to all current health orders set by the State of Ohio and Local Agencies to ensure the health and safety of our community.