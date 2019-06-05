LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Girls Night Out Musical Comes To Victoria Stage

Victoria Theatre Association's Projects Unlimited Star Attractions presents, LITTLE BLACK DRESS, The Musical, Friday, June 14, 2019, 8 p.m. at the historic Victoria Theatre. From Coco Chanel's 1926 Ford dress, Audrey's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Lady Di's revenge dress to Liz Hurley's jaw dropping Versace, the little black dress' silhouette has changed over the years -- but like the many women who wear them it's capacity for reinvention seems limitless. The LBD in every woman's wardrobe is the inspiration behind, LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical a brand-new production featuring an original script and score from the hilarious women of Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody. Tickets are available at Ticket Center Stage, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee (Danni Davis) and her best friend Mandy (Jennette Cronk) experiencing life through their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, second awkward sexual experience and more! Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party! The touring cast also includes Rachel McLaughlan and Clint Hromsco; and is brought to life by a writing team that includes Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony -nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Toronto natives Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), plus Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!) who are particularly thrilled about this hometown debut.

Deemed the fearlessly funny girls' night out musical LITTLE BLACK DRESS is the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary, reunion, date night and is a-must see for any man looking to decode the mystery of every woman's secret weapon - the LBD. With hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, Magic Mike influenced dancing, and loads of improvised audience mayhem, LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes for one wild and unforgettable evening.

WARNINGS: Adult themes and strong language. Recommended for 19+

SPECIAL EVENT!

VTA is happy to collaborate with Clothes That Work (CTW) on a professional clothing drive, benefiting area job seekers, just ahead of the performance at the Victoria Theatre.

Audience members are asked to bring gently used professional attire and accessories, appropriate for job interviews, to the Victoria that evening to be donated to Clothes That Work. The Clothes That Work Boutique will also be on site that evening for a special Shopping Night for attendees that will support its employment training programs.

Downtown workers (male and female) are encouraged to donate gently used, professional clothing at drop boxes and hanging racks that will be located inside the Schuster Center Wintergarden and the Victoria Theatre lobby on June 14th. On the night of the performance, theatre patrons will be given one raffle ticket for special prizes for every item of clothing donated. Winners will be announced at the performance.

Tickets for Little Black Dress: The Musical start at $28 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, or by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.





