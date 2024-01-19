Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April

JS Touring announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform his newest stand-up routine on the Schuster Center stage in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Click Here or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film – Unfrosted – and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld

WHEN: Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Schuster Center

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS: Starting at $55 at daytonlive.org or at the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State