Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week Photo 4 9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week

Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April

JS Touring announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform his newest stand-up routine on the Schuster Center stage in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Click Here or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film – Unfrosted – and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT:                             Jerry Seinfeld

WHEN:                            Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7 p.m.

WHERE:                          Schuster Center

TICKETS ON SALE:             Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS:                         Starting at $55 at daytonlive.org or at the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630

Dayton Live is the only outlet authorized to sell tickets to events at the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, PNC Arts Annex, and The Loft Theatre. If you see tickets being sold for this event and it's not through Dayton Live, it's a ticket reseller which could be selling invalid tickets or tickets at much higher than retail prices.

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater Photo
Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater

 The American Theatre Guild will present HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

2
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week Photo
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week

9 to 5 comes to Dayton this week. Performances run January 11-14, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Dayton! Winners include The Human Race Theatre Company, Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg and more.

4
The National Center for Choreography - Akron Unveils New Creative Administration Research Photo
The National Center for Choreography - Akron Unveils New Creative Administration Research Program Cohort

The National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) announces the fifth cohort of their Creative Administration Research (CAR) program. The program supports U.S. dance artists and challenges traditional models.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan TheaterBroadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week
The National Center for Choreography - Akron Unveils New Creative Administration Research Program CohortThe National Center for Choreography - Akron Unveils New Creative Administration Research Program Cohort
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and Dayton Musicians Association, AFM Local 101-473 Announce New Collective Bargaining AgreementDayton Performing Arts Alliance and Dayton Musicians Association, AFM Local 101-473 Announce New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Videos

Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
The One Act Play That Goes Wrong in Dayton The One Act Play That Goes Wrong
Preble Players (3/08-3/10)
Improv Show-offs in Dayton Improv Show-offs
Preble Players (2/24-2/24)
Hadestown in Dayton Hadestown
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (3/12-3/17)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
5th Annual Holiday Happening: A Christmas Carol in Dayton 5th Annual Holiday Happening: A Christmas Carol
Preble Players (12/13-12/15)
Steel Magnolias in Dayton Steel Magnolias
Preble Players (8/23-8/25)
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) in Dayton Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Human Race Theatre Company (2/22-3/10)
The Cher Show in Dayton The Cher Show
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (2/02-2/04)
On Your Feet in Dayton On Your Feet
Niswonger Performing Arts Center [Music Hall] (3/03-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You