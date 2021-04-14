Human Race Theatre Company Will Kick of 35th Season With Debut Of Filmed Streaming Production NOW AND THEN

The Human Race Theatre Company has announced Now and Then by Sean Grennan, filmed on location at Dayton's own Mudlick Tap House, kicking off the 35th season. It will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Broadway On-Demand starting April 28, 2021 - the 35th birthday of The Human Race.

In the face of an unprecedented year, we've needed to be more creative than ever before.

"Our timing of this first production marks both our commitment to keeping our artists safe while also celebrating our 35 years as Dayton's professional theatre company," states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "Unlike previous 'pandemic projects,' this production is fully staged on location and filmed, another first for us. This allows us to share our work with our audience while keeping everyone safe until we can return to in-person performances at the Loft Theatre."

The play takes us to a neighborhood bar in 1981 where Jamie is closing up when a last-minute customer enters and offers Jamie and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? But the unusual conversation, and the appearance of a second customer, make the unbelievable begin to look like it just might be true.

Director Marya Spring Cordes has assembled an amazing quartet of actors. Playing the couple Jamie and Abby are a real-life married couple, Justin McCombs and Maggie Lou Rader. And as the unexpected customers are Human Race Resident Actor and Founding Member Scott Stoney, and local actress Libby Holley Scancarello.

The fifth character in the play is the bar, and we are grateful to Mudlick Tap House for providing the location for our production. Our Director of Photography, Editor and head of film production is Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media. Our production Stage Manager is Jacquelyn Duncan. Costume by Janet G. Powell; Scenic Elements and Props by Alexander Capeneka; Lighting by John Rensel; Sound by Jay Brunner.

Now and Then will be available on the Broadway on Demand platform from April 28 - May 9, 2021. Current subscribers will receive an email with their personal link to watch the show. Single tickets now available at Broadway on Demand by using this link: https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/human-race/