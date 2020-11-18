Holidays Are Special At Maria Stein Shrine with a Nativity Exhibit and More

Creating family traditions is a cherished activity around the holidays. This year along with the light shows and Christmas parades, check out the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics where the spirit of love and peace abounds all year long. You can create those family memories that will truly enhance your celebrations for years to come.

From November 27 through January 11, 2021, the Shrine will again be hosting a Nativity Exhibit from the recently donated collection of Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh. You will be able to view more than 60 nativity sets and see how the simple scene of Christ in the manger with Mary and Joseph has been interpreted in many cultures over the years.

The Relic Shrine's first-floor Gathering Space will be filled with sets from differing time periods, cultures, and artistic mediums. It is a wonderful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas as well as a way to foster discussion about how this holiday has been observed by many different cultures from across the globe. Since the first nativity scene was developed by Saint Francis of Assisi, different people have been putting their own spin on the birth of Christ. This display of nativities showcases the various ways Jesus' birth has been interpreted.

Bring the whole family for this wonderful reminder of the reason for the season with this free exhibit. It is open to the public during the normal Shrine Hours: Monday through Thursday 9:30 to 6, Friday and Saturday 9:30 to 4, and noon to 4 on Sundays. They are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

For a special event, the kids will long remember, make your reservations for the Maria Stein Shrine's annual St. Nicholas Celebration. Taking place on December 5th from 1pm to 4 pm, the afternoon includes activities, prayers, pictures with St. Nicholas, cookies, cocoa and plenty of holiday fun. The event is free of charge. Goodwill donations will be accepted.

When the hustle and bustle of the holiday season feels a bit overwhelming, a visit to the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics may be just the right tonic for your soul. This quiet place of peace and prayer provides a great opportunity to sit and reflect on one's blessings. It is a great chance to slow down, breathe, take stock, and leave with a clearer mind and a grateful heart. An added bonus when you visit is a stop at the Shrine's Pilgrim Gift Shop. It is a wonderful place to shop for Christmas gifts. From children's books to jewelry, to beautiful nativity sets and many other inspirational gifts you will find many special items for your loved ones at the Pilgrim Gift Shop.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Relic Chapel is home to the second largest collection of relics of the saints in the United States.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John's Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.

