Dayton Playhouse Announces Casting For THE CONSUL, THE TRAMP, AND AMERICA'S SWEETHEART
The streaming run for this production will begin on January 20, 2021.
Dayton Playhouse has announced casting for its production of 'The Consul, The Tramp, and America's Sweetheart.'
The streaming run for this 2015 FutureFest Winner from playwright John Morogiello will begin on January 20, 2021. The production will be directed by Jennifer Lockwood.
Cast List:
Miss Hollombe - Jenna De Gruy
George Gyssling - Mike Beerbower
Mary Pickford - Debra Strauss
Charlie Chaplin - Matthew Lindsay
Synopsis:
On the eve of World War II, the German consul to Hollywood tries to stop production on Charlie Chaplin's first talkie, The Great Dictator. The result is a comedy based on a true story about the powers of art, politics, commerce, and what it means to be American.
Learn more and purchase tickets at http://wordpress.thedaytonplayhouse.com/.