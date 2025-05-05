Dayton Ballet’s POINTES OF VIEW Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dayton Ballet will present its season finale, Pointes of View, this month at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton. This dynamic program blends classical elegance with contemporary innovation, highlighting the versatility and artistry of Dayton Ballet’s talented dancers.

The evening features George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, a vibrant display of neoclassical ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s music. Complementing this are contemporary works like Andrea Schermoly’s Klein Perspectives and Sanjay Saverimuttu’s Angagpesis, offering fresh choreographic voices.

The program culminates with a world premiere by Qarrianne Blayr of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, promising a powerful and original addition to the repertoire.

Performances run May 9-11.

