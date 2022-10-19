DEADLINE Comes to The Human Race Theatre Company This Month

Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Canadian playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes pen this witty and surprising homage to the murder-mystery genre made great by Agatha Christie and Peter Sellars with performances from October 27 - November 13, 2022 at the Loft Theatre.

When a famous playwright dies unexpectedly, leaving behind his highly anticipated but unfinished play, writers Don and Mara are hired to complete it in time for an imminent Broadway opening. With the clock ticking and armed with only the first twenty-five pages of the script, the couple try to get inside the author's head; instead, they find themselves sucked into the world he has created, cruising around the Caribbean aboard a luxury yacht with members of the cursed Bloodworth family. After one of their shipmates is murdered, Don and Mara realize their only chance of getting home is to write an ending before they meet their own.

"Marcia and Doug have paired a twisty "whodunit" with smart comedy writing, giving our audiences a treat that will feel fresh and familiar all at the same time," comments Emily N. Wells, Human Race Theatre Company artistic director. "Thrillers allow us to question our own perceptions of reality - what we think is true versus the facts - and Deadline delivers," she continues. Cincinnati actor and director Jason Podplesky brings the production to life with a stellar cast of familiar faces. Audiences may remember Jason from his recent triple-role performance in Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help last April.

Wells also shares that for the remainder of the 22-23 season, The Human Race Theatre Company launches two new ticket initiatives: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance. "It's an invitation to laugh with us, be moved by a story, and share that experience with your neighbor," she says.

In the all-local cast for this world premiere production are: Annie Pesch as Mara/Meredith (Family Shots); Josh Aaron McCabe as Don/Silas (Everything That's Beautiful); Andrew Ian Adams as Dean/Trevor (Airness); Barry Mullholand as Bartholemew (Cincinatti Shakespeare Company); Christine Brunner as Devorah (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help); and Adelyn Rae Helms as Tabitha (Theatre LAB's Something Rotten).

Joining Podplesky on the Deadline production team are: Ray Zupp, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Janet G. Powell, Costume Design; Brando Triantafillou, Sound Design; k. Jenny Jones, Fight Director; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager; and Joseph Adams, Production Assistant. For press ticket requests, please contact Monique Cooper, Company Manager at monique@humanracetheatre.org

Deadline will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, October 27 - November 13, 2022. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org More details about the show can be found on our website.