DAD'S PLACE - A FARCE to be Presented at Human Race Theatre Company

Fathers and sons, downsizing, and imposter syndrome? Right at home in Jake Lockwood’s world premiere Dad’s Place – A Farce starting the 40th Season at The Human Race Theatre Company.

Paul briefly steps away from a lucrative writing career in LA to help his father, Karl, go through an apartment that’s overrun with “stuff.” Paul seeks to use this time away from corporate clients to write something more meaningful, but the distractions of Karl’s life prove to be more than Paul’s creative inspiration can overcome. In the end, Paul finds he has just as much “stuff” to work through.

This new work by Jake Lockwood is a two-actor farce that dives into complex parent-adult child relationships, an artist wrestling with his creativity, and wraps them into a love letter to the artistic process.

“Jake started writing this play in 2022 as a 5-minute scene in The Playwright’s Race, one of our new play initiatives,” notes Emily N. Wells, Artistic Director of The Human Race Theatre Company. “A farce that is so full of heart, family connection, and local talent feels like a great way to start our 40th Season.”

Resident Artist Joe Deer directs area favorites Jason Podplesky (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help) as Paul and resident artist Bruce Cromer (Shipwrecked: An Entertainment) in a quick change extravaganza as Terry, Karl, Mortimer, and others.

The full production team: Richard Block, Scenic Design; Matthew P. Benjamin, Lighting Design; Molly Walz, Costume Design; Kaitlin Barnett Proctor, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Ruth E. Kramer, Production Stage Manager; Isabella Myers, Assistant Stage Manager.

Dad’s Place – A Farce will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, September 3-14, 2025.