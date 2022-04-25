Cindy Einhouse Writes Beck Center 90th History Book

Beck Center for the Arts has announced that Lucinda "Cindy" Einhouse has completed, and published, the first history book about Beck Center for the Arts covering the organization's nearly 90 years of existence.

Cindy Einhouse, a Lakewood, Ohio resident and alumna of Hiram College, Kent State University, and Cleveland State University, is a life-long arts enthusiast. She started her career at Playhouse Square, then went to the non-profit fundraising juggernaut Cleveland Clinic, and then Cleveland Institute of Music, before taking her professional talents to the west side. Cindy was serving as a board member for Beck Center for the Arts when a member of the committee searching for a new President & CEO said the answer was "right in front of us," according to Rosemary Corcoran, Beck Center Board member. The dynamic leader is coming up on her 15th year with this professional theater and arts education non-profit organization.

Available for $29.95 exclusively on Amazon.com, the book is printed and delivered on-demand, with all profits going to an endowment for Beck Center for the Arts. Writing this history book took place over a nine-month period and was an intense labor of love for Cindy Einhouse. Cindy says, "Anticipating the organization's 90th theater season in 2023-24, I was inspired to dig through the archives and tell the story about the generations of people who have come through these doors for arts experiences. I met with a small team of history lovers on Friday mornings from April through December of 2021, to sort out information, discover treasures, do research, and share ideas. Dozens of individuals helped review edits, provide information, and share memories. They are all listed in the final chapter of the book."

This collectable coffee table paperback book is 196 pages in length, with full color photos starting with an explanation about the country's "Little Theatre Movement," the early days of the organization as "The Guild of the Masques" to the evolution of Lakewood Little Theatre and the education programs, through today. Vital collaborations and historic news articles are included along with vibrant production shots of plays and musicals throughout the years. Stories of challenges and triumphs abound, and the birth of many of Beck Center's stars, especially in theater and dance, are regaled.

