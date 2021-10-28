CATS Comes to the Schuster Center Next Month

Dayton Live will present CATS as part of the Premier Health Broadway In Dayton Series at the Schuster Center November 23-28, 2021. Tickets are available at DaytonLive.org, the Schuster Center Box Office, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Join Dayton Live 60 minutes before each performance of CATS for Background On Broadway! You'll learn about the development, history, and artistry of the show. This free event is held in the Schuster Center's 4th Floor Lobby. You must have a ticket to that day's performance. The Background On Broadway presentation with Gary Minyard, Dayton Live's Vice President-Education & Engagement, starts 60 minutes before each performance. Please allow 30 minutes for health screenings prior to the start of the talk.

Please note: In accordance with the city of Dayton mask mandate, masks will continue to be required inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over. Patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues are also required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.