BWW Feature: TEEN USHERS Help at Dayton Live Events

For those of us who are live theatre goers, it seems like it's been forever since we've been in our favorite houses. It may seem as if you can't remember what the space you loved even looks like. Where's your favorite place to sit? Where's the closest restroom? Where are the exits "in the unlikely event of an emergency?" When we do go back to seeing our favorite plays and musicals, how will we remember how to do it?

If you attend the Dayton Live events at the Schuster Center, there are many people who are available to assist you. Some of those people are the Teen Ushers and Ambassadors. These two groups have been serving the performing arts venues that make up Dayton Live (formerly the Victoria Theatre Association) for the past nine years. 53 students in grades 9-12 from 29 different school groups are on hand to assist you with seating, programs and other requests.

These students must go through an interview process including making an appointment, arriving at the location on time in business dress, being interviewed by a Dayton Live staff member and then waiting for that email notifying them that they've earned a position. Alaina Imboden, a sophomore at Bethel High School, received a position as a Teen Usher just months before the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered theatres around the world. Imboden told me that the opportunity to work in the Schuster Center was "professional and fun. Just being in that theatre makes you realize how many people it takes to put together just one event."

Victoria Glover, a Senior at Troy High School, who was part of the program for two years, told me that her favorite part of the program was being paired with an experienced adult usher. "Not only did I get to hear stories of their experiences, but I was also able to have someone by my side for a night to share things with." Glover also enjoyed the opportunity to speak with a few of the actors after the performances. They were able to ask questions and hear about the touring experience from professional artists.

Teen Ushers who had served at least one full season in the program were invited to join the program as a Teen Ambassador. In addition to ushering at the Broadway series performances, Sue Stevens, of Dayton Live, told me that Teen Ambassadors also ushered at the Family series programs held at the Victoria Theatre. "We realized that the Teen Ambassadors could do even more, so our staff coached our Ambassadors to do our "Story Time" readings, assisted with family workshops, and even did curtain speeches."

Although the 2019-2020 season had to be canceled, Stevens is confident that Dayton Live will be able to return to the volunteer training, adult usher mentorship and connections that these teens have with the audience members they assist. When the Schuster Center opens again, there will be many happy Teen Ushers who will be there to welcome you back to the shows that you love in the theatre spaces that mean so much to all of us.

Photo Credit Dayton Live