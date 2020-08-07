BWW Feature: Dayton Theatre this week

Dare 2 Defy Productions presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, for on demand streaming beginning Monday August 10.

So sorry that I am running late on the column this week. It has been a very emotional week, not only for me, but for many Daytonians as it was the anniversary of the shooting in the Oregon District, unquestionably one of the most difficult times in our city's history. It has been hard to think of much else but trying to shake it off and focus on how Dayton is moving forward. I would love to be in a theatre right now, energized the performances and the audience. As cheesy as it sounds, theatre is what feeds my soul, and I am feeling a little weak without it. Fortunately, there are some upcoming virtual events to help us all on our journey without live theatre.

This weekend, the Dayton Art in the City event is going virtual as the main event in the DP&L Summer in the City Series. There is a full schedule of art demos, music, dance and theatre performances beginning Saturday at 12 pm until 8 pm. The Dayton Theatre Guild will feature the short play BARE STAGE by Wendy Mcleod and an excerpt from the play SLOW FOOD, also by Wendy Mcleod, at 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm, and 6:30 pm. The full schedule of events is available on facebook on the Virtual Art in the City event and at www.downtowndayton.org. .

This weekend, you will also be able to catch the performances of SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS, presented by The Virtual Theatre. The Virtual Theatre along with partners/sponsors Cincinnati Rollergirls, Downtown Dayton Partnership's Art in the City, and Girls Rock Cincinnati, present SHE KILLS MONSTERS:VIRTUAL REALMS August 7-9 and August 12-16. Tickets are $15 per household and a link with a secure password will be sent to you prior to the opening performance. You may choose to view the show on any one of the listed show dates. For more information or to get tickets, go to facebook.com/VirtualTheatre.

Dare 2 Defy Productions presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, for on demand streaming beginning Monday August 10. Featuring local performers/Dare 2 Defy company members Philip Drennen, Brett Norgaard, Zach King, Normal Moxley II, Naman Clark, Jamal Cann, TC Schreier, Brennan Paulin, MacKenzie King, Lindsay Sherman, Danielle Ruddy and Allie Haines. Tickets are now available at www.showtix4u.com/events/1731. Ticket holders, including those that held tickets for the previously scheduled dates, will be emailed the link to view on Monday. Streaming will be available for three weeks. Check out Dare 2 Defy on facebook for more information.

I don't have any new cancellations to report this week. However, I would like to point out that most theatre companies are struggling through the coronavirus and the enforced closures. If you find yourself with any extra money and are looking for places where you can donate it, please consider one of our local theatre companies. The Dayton area has a very rich cultural community and that is because of the support of its residents. Our world will be much darker at the end of this pandemic if we don't have our arts venues.

