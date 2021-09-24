WINDY CITY Comes To Irving Arts Center Next Months

The Entertainment Series of Irving will open its 66th Season with an in-person concert by Windy City, a nine-piece band that pays tribute to legendary rock and roll group Chicago. The concert will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). General admission tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

Based in Dallas, Windy City consists of extremely accomplished musicians who love Chicago's music and faithfully recreate Chicago's best songs in a true concert experience. Windy City plays all the hits, in addition to some wonderful deep album cuts. Songs include "Questions 67 & 68", "25 or 6 to 4", "Saturday in the Park", "Make me Smile", "Dialog Parts 1 & 2", "Old Days", "Beginnings", "Just You 'n Me", "Feeling Stronger Every Day", "If You Leave me Now" and many more. Windy City has played throughout Dallas and the surrounding areas, drawing 1,000 fans at the City of Sherman's "Hot Summer Nights" concert and over 700 at Lava Cantina in The Colony.

The Entertainment Series of Irving's 66th Season also includes musical performances by Kraig Parker & The Royal Tribute Band on January 8, 2022, America's Sweethearts on February 5, 2022, and Signed, Sealed Delivered on March 5, 2022. All performances will take place at 7:30 PM at the Irving Arts Center.