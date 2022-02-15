VIDEO: THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes To Casa Mañana Next Month
The production runs March 1st through 6th, 2022.
THE RUNAWAY INTERNATIONAL HIT IS COMING TO FORT WORTH! Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party.
It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone.
A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub.
With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The first round's on us. Cheers!
The production runs March 1st through 6th, 2022.
For tickets visit http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/the-choir-of-man/.