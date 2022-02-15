VIDEO: THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes To Casa Mañana Next Month

THE RUNAWAY INTERNATIONAL HIT IS COMING TO FORT WORTH! Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party.

It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone.

A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub.

With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The first round's on us. Cheers!

The production runs March 1st through 6th, 2022.

For tickets visit http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/the-choir-of-man/.