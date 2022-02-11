VIDEO: Get A First Look At OUR TOWN At Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) celebrates the 125th birthday of Our Town playwright Thorton Wilder with its newest production at the Kalita Humphreys Theater which began performances January 27.

DTC presents the production with English and Spanish spoken throughout the production. It features translated passages by Nilo Cruz and Jeff Augustin. DTC's production is the first Wilder production in the 125th year-long celebration in 2022.

All of the performances feature a mixture of both spoken Spanish and English. Select performances held February 4-6 will feature live simultaneous translations in both languages voiced by bilingual voice actors. Our Town was written in English and first debuted on Broadway in 1938. Since then, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play has been taught in classrooms across the country and performed throughout the world. In 2017, the Wilder Estate approved the first official production featuring translated passages of the original text. The new show debuted in Miami with spoken English, Spanish, and Creole. To represent the people of Dallas, the Creole was removed, with the show presented about 20 percent in Spanish.

Our Town follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually-in one of the most famous scenes in American theater-die. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, Our Town depicts the fictional small town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity." Filled with live music and infused with layers of culture and community, this special production celebrates Grover's Corners as an international address and finds the shared humanity in all its inhabitants. DTC staff are working with the Wilder Estate to promote the production.

Dallas Theater Center's production of Our Town will also feature Dallas' very own Liz Mikel in the role of Stage Manager. Mikel is celebrating her 30-year anniversary with DTC as a member of the Brierley Resident Acting Company. She made her debut on the DTC mainstage in 1991, appearing in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Since then, Mikel has been featured in multiple DTC productions, including Cake Ladies, Working, Something Grim(m), In the Bleak Midwinter; Little Women; Penny Candy; Twelfth Night; Sweat; Steel Magnolias;, and more.

Concessions will be sold before the show and during intermission for guests to consume in the lobby. Masks must be worn at all times throughout the theater unless concessions are being consumed while in the lobby. The production runs January 27 - February 20. To get more information or to buy tickets, please visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/our-town/.