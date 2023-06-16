Tickets on Sale Now for THE NAZARENE World Premiere in Dallas

In THE NAZARENE, visitors are transported back 2,000 years to walk along the path of faith as the greatest story ever told unfolds across a 30,000-square foot exhibition.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: MISS SAIGON AT CASA MANANA Theater, Ft. Worth TX Photo 2 Review: MISS SAIGON AT CASA MANANA Theater, Ft. Worth TX
Interview: Lou Diamond Phillps of MISS SAIGON at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX Photo 3 Interview: Lou Diamond Phillps of MISS SAIGON at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX
FLY BY NIGHT Opens At Theatre Arlington, June 16 Photo 4 FLY BY NIGHT Opens At Theatre Arlington, June 16

Tickets on Sale Now for THE NAZARENE World Premiere in Dallas

THE NAZARENE - The Way, The Truth, and The Life, an unprecedented experiential production using 21st century storytelling and innovative technology to showcase the life of Jesus, will have its world premiere in Dallas, Texas, opening August 25. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here and customers can reserve their date and time to experience this multi-sensory journey of biblical proportions that the entire family will enjoy.

In THE NAZARENE, visitors are transported back 2,000 years to walk along the path of faith as the greatest story ever told unfolds across a 30,000-square foot exhibition featuring five narrated galleries and 19 awe-inspiring scenes. The sights and sounds of ancient Israel come alive as powerful portrayals of the most significant events from Jesus' life. Walk with Jesus in the very places he lived. Hear the clamor of a Jerusalem marketplace and gaze across the calm waters of the Jordan River. From the nativity and His baptism to His ascension, this is the most dynamic and inspiring exposition of Jesus' life ever presented, created to unify visitors around the principles of Christianity while conveying His message with a modern experience. The exhibit offers visitors a glimpse into the life, culture and traditions of people who lived in the Holy Land at the time of Jesus - the people who knew Jesus, heard his teachings and followed him.

"THE NAZARENE is not just an exhibition, but a spiritual journey and a testimony of faith woven from innovative threads and meticulous designs to unfold in a way that the world has not yet seen," said Executive Producer, Robert Bagdasarov of Alpine Artists, the company in charge of the production. "This groundbreaking technological experience will create a sense of time travel for our guests and bring them closer to the story of Jesus."

In addition to the breathtaking visual installations of THE NAZARENE, Alpine Artists is proud to present one of the world's most important collections of ancient artifacts from the time of Jesus. From the world-renowned collection of Oded Golan, "Discovering Jesus: The James Ossuary & Ancient Artifacts from the Holy Land" is a priceless collection of biblical, first century treasures, featuring more than 300 rare and ancient artifacts from the Holy Land.

For the first time in the United States, The James Ossuary will be displayed and is the centerpiece of the collection. This limestone bone box has been authenticated by antiquities experts and scientists as being that of James, the brother of Jesus, and first bishop of Jerusalem. See hundreds of other important first century items on display including fishing gear from the Sea of Galilee, nails similar to those used in the crucifixion and coins like those given in exchange for the betrayal of Jesus. Through these ancient artifacts, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the history of Christianity.

THE NAZARENE is located at 10110 Technology Blvd. East off Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. For more information and to sign up for the priority list, visit www.theNazareneXP.com and follow @TheNazareneXP on Facebook and Instagram.

About Alpine Artists

Alpine Artists transcends the boundaries of a traditional entertainment company. This trailblazing production house specializes in crafting immersive experiences, shows and concerts that engage audiences of all ages. At the heart of the company's mission lies the commitment to entertain, inspire, and educate, while emphasizing the enduring relevance of the principles of sustainable development in today's world. With a global presence through offices in the United States and Europe, Alpine Artists has earned a stellar reputation for delivering not only enjoyable but also profoundly meaningful experiences. Their productions encourage audience members to lead purpose-driven lives, highlighting the significance of unity and community. To discover more about Alpine Artists and their transformative work, visit their website at www.alpineartists.com.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Dallas Opera Announces New Board Chair and 2 Award Winners Photo
Dallas Opera Announces New Board Chair and 2 Award Winners

The Dallas Opera named countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim as the 2023 'Maria Callas Debut Artist of the Year' for his captivating Opera debut as Hansel in Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel.

2
Photos: First Look at The Grand Prairie Arts Councils SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at The Grand Prairie Arts Council's SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Julian Fellowes, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs June 16 - 25, 2023, at the Uptown Theater.

3
Lea Salonga to Perform at the Winspear Opera House This Week Photo
Lea Salonga to Perform at the Winspear Opera House This Week

Lea Salonga will grace the stage of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Winspear Opera House on June 17. 2023 at 8:00pm.

4
Broadway Star Shayna Steele Will Perform Timeless Hits With the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Photo
Broadway Star Shayna Steele Will Perform Timeless Hits With the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Nothin' But the Blues features the stunning vocals of Shayna Steele as she returns to the Meyerson stage to perform with the DSO.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video Video: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
NTPA Repertory Theatre (6/16-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (6/16-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
Plaza Theatre Company (6/09-7/08)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/30-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Women
Artisan Center Theater (5/26-7/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Can Do It!
LifeStage Theatre (6/25-6/25)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AUDITION "A Christmas Story"
Art Centre Theatre (10/07-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Goin' Hollywood
WaterTower Theatre (7/19-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Godspell
Artisan Center Theater (7/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# His Story: The Musical
The Broadway Tent (5/05-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You