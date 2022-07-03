The Hopeful Theatre Project Announces Their Cast For THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
100% of ticket proceeds will go towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tarrant County.
The Hopeful Theatre Project proudly announces the cast of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE!
Music & Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison
Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar
Benefitting National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tarrant County
With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.
100% of ticket proceeds will go towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tarrant County and their mission of building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
CAST:
Man in Chair - Christian Black
Janet Van de Graaff - Delaney Gebhart
Robert Martin - Dakota James
The Chaperone - Kristina Bain
George - Chase Shaw
Feldzieg - Jacob Fisher
Aldolpho - Felipe Trejo
Kitty - Danielle Smith
Mrs. Tottendale - Jill Baker
Underling - Bill Lewis
Gangster #1 - Noa Sorrell
Gangster #2 - Rachel Harmon
Trix the Aviatrix - Jazzay Jabbar
Swings - Chloe Munson & Hal Boswell
Dance Captain - Cassidy Moore
Ensemble - Cassidy More, Emma Sucato, Chloe Munson, Hal Boswell
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
*Friday, July 29th @ 7:30 pm
*Saturday, July 30th @ 3:00 pm
*Saturday, July 30th @ 7:30 pm
*Sunday, July 31st @ 3:00 pm
*Friday, August 5th @ 7:30 pm
*Saturday, August 6th @ 3:00 pm
*Saturday, August 6th @ 7:30 pm
*Sunday, August 7th @ 3:00 pm
VENUE:
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas
222 E Irving Blvd
Irving, TX
TICKET INFORMATION:
The tickets are your donation to NAMI! Tickets are $20 each.
Seats are first come, first serve.
You are welcome to make an additional donation at the performance.
To purchase tickets, please visit:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183902®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthehopefultheatreproject.square.site?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
The Hopeful Theatre Project's goal is to bring love, hope, and aid to the community by utilizing local talent through the performing arts to benefit various charity organizations.