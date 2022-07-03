The Hopeful Theatre Project Announces Their Cast For THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

The Hopeful Theatre Project proudly announces the cast of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE!

Music & Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison

Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar

Benefitting National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tarrant County

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

100% of ticket proceeds will go towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tarrant County and their mission of building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

CAST:

Man in Chair - Christian Black

Janet Van de Graaff - Delaney Gebhart

Robert Martin - Dakota James

The Chaperone - Kristina Bain

George - Chase Shaw

Feldzieg - Jacob Fisher

Aldolpho - Felipe Trejo

Kitty - Danielle Smith

Mrs. Tottendale - Jill Baker

Underling - Bill Lewis

Gangster #1 - Noa Sorrell

Gangster #2 - Rachel Harmon

Trix the Aviatrix - Jazzay Jabbar

Swings - Chloe Munson & Hal Boswell

Dance Captain - Cassidy Moore

Ensemble - Cassidy More, Emma Sucato, Chloe Munson, Hal Boswell

PERFORMANCE DETAILS



*Friday, July 29th @ 7:30 pm

*Saturday, July 30th @ 3:00 pm

*Saturday, July 30th @ 7:30 pm

*Sunday, July 31st @ 3:00 pm

*Friday, August 5th @ 7:30 pm

*Saturday, August 6th @ 3:00 pm

*Saturday, August 6th @ 7:30 pm

*Sunday, August 7th @ 3:00 pm

VENUE:

Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas

222 E Irving Blvd

Irving, TX

TICKET INFORMATION:

The tickets are your donation to NAMI! Tickets are $20 each.

Seats are first come, first serve.

You are welcome to make an additional donation at the performance.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

The Hopeful Theatre Project's goal is to bring love, hope, and aid to the community by utilizing local talent through the performing arts to benefit various charity organizations.