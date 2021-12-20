Student Blog: Was No One Going to Tell Me Broadway Artists Covered These Songs?

Theater lovers have come to accept the fact that our music interests are often split. Our Spotify wrapped playlists are a mix of cast recordings and the "normal" music that brings variety to our music taste.

But, every once in a while, the two music worlds collide. A Broadway singer covers a song from your favorite artist, and it kinda feels like your school friends are meeting your camp friends: weird and amazing in equal measure.

If you, like me, take great pleasure in finding ways in which your niche interests have collided, this list is for you.

1. Jeremy Jordan singing "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" by Celine Dion

His voice is gorgeous, and this performance highlights it so well. This song is difficult to do justice, but of course, he nailed it.

2. Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean singing "I Did Something Bad," by Taylor Swift

Two Broadway powerhouses covering an amazing song by, arguably, one of the greatest songwriters of our generation? Sign me up. Their voices blend so well together, and this arrangement of the song is so haunting and dramatic.

3. Ariana Grande singing "Still Hurting" from "The Last Five Years"

Yes, Ariana has some connections to Broadway, and her casting as Glinda in the new "Wicked" movie has certainly strengthened that, but her career is mostly, solidly in pop music. She has an incredible voice, and I think she shows it off most when she's covering show tunes. Her rendition of this ballad is gorgeous, and I definitely recommend taking in this version.

4. Jonathan Groff singing "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen

If you've watched Glee, then you know how Groff can do a Queen cover that would make Freddy Mercury weep with pride. He brings that same rockstar energy to this cover, and it's clear how much fun he's having with this performance.

5. Barrett Wilbert Weed singing "All Too Well" by Taylor Swift

I would apologize for the amount of Taylor Swift covers on this list, but I won't because when I came across this cover I knew I'd be kicking myself if I didn't include it. Barrett Wilbert Weed singing this song-my personal favorite Taylor Swift song-is amazing. This was recorded in 2014, which was obviously long before Taylor's Version of the song and album came out; but swifties who are Broadway fans should check out the rest of this Broadway Loves Taylor Swift show, because there is far more where this came from. Her voice is incredible as usual, and during the iconic bridge she...well, I'll just let you find out for yourself.