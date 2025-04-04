Review: DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at McDavid Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kennedy Center canceled Dixie's Tupperware Party after D.C. outlawed fun and independent women. It’s funny because JFK loved ladies, and everyone loves Dixie. Their loss.

Win Dixie, you win.

Fast-talking firecracker Dixie Longate is funny as all get out. I could hardly take in the jokes as fast as Dixie spat them out.

Bring your Momma and them to Dixie’s Tupperware Party. Everyone 18+ is invited, unless they can’t handle a double entendre, then bless their hearts, maybe leave them at home watching Wheel.

Dixie's just a single mom trying to earn a living and pull herself up by her bra straps with Tupperware and tenacity. She’s almost a Reba McEntire song.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party is the best party you will ever attend. You’ll gasp, gape, and guffaw the whole way through. If people laughed any harder, the fire department would have shut us down. The only way to express it is the audience lost their damn minds.

This was my first Tupperware Party, and I can tell you people love Dixie, and now I do too. I was still grinning like a fool hours after the show. I can’t say enough good things about Dixie Longate. You have to come and see her for yourself. Dixie Longate has a special place deep in the heart of Texas.

If you can’t make it because you’re a stick in the mud, you can still buy Dixie’s Tupperware online to support a nice, young lady https://mytwpage.com/dixielongate

See Dixie’s Tupperware Party at McDavid Studio in Fort Worth through April 6th.

She’s hosting at

7:30 pm, Friday, April 4th

3 pm & 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 5th

3 pm on Sunday, April 6th

Tickets are $55 at www.basshall.com or call 817-212-4280.

Please be mindful, once Dixie starts, she doesn’t stop for 90 odd minutes so best use the facilities before she gets going. Or come in with a drink for each hand.

Dixie has 6 more cities after Fort Worth on what she says is her last Tupperware Tour.

We can only hope that Dixie’s pulling our leg like Cher and she’ll tour again.

I’m still thinking about that chip bowl.

