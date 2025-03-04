Review: ANASTASIA : THE NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL at NEW VIDA CENTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Family Music Theatre presents Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical at the New Vida Center through March 8th as part of their commitment to family-oriented productions.This musical is based on the 1997 movie taking place when the Russian Revolution began and leading into the 1920’s. Anya is an orphan taken in by two conmen, Dimitri and Vlad, hoping to pass her off as the lost Grand Duchess Anastasia to Anastasia’s Dowager Empress Grandmother.

Sara-Joe McMeans with a lovely voice portrays Anya as an earnest young woman hoping to find herself and her place in the world. Dauri Poole as Dimitri and Ethan Gebauer as Vlad play a comedic duo that lightens a story that could otherwise be sad. Sharon Balthrop is a wonderfully grumpy Dowager Empress tired of fake Anastasias but still hoping to find her. Angela Germany portrays Lily as a spunky woman caught between duty and the excitement of a new era with great humor. The cast has great chemistry together and the large chorus is impressive. Songs like, “Once Upon a December” are highlights in Anastasia.

Although Anya’s journey to find her place is the main focus of Anastasia, the supporting characters are also working to find their place and who they are in a changing world. The themes of self-discovery, change, and family throughout Anastasia are relatable for nearly everyone.

This is a great way for parents to introduce grade school-age and older children to live theater or encourage their interest. Anyone who loves the movie Anastasia will enjoy this reimaning of the story.

Anastasia is at the New Vida Center, 3727 W. Kiest Blvd, Dallas through March 8th.

The show runs Friday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 1:30pm & 7:30pm. Tickets are $15-$20.





