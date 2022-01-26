Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present CIRQUE DE LA SYMPHONIE

Plano Symphony Orchestra aims to add an element of magic to classical music favorites with "Cirque de la Symphonie." Conducted by PSO Music Director and Maestro Hector Guzman and featuring eight guest artists, the concert will include the most amazing veterans of exceptional cirque programs throughout the world-aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers, and strongmen. With music from 14 Illuminating composers, from Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" to Strauss's "Thunder and Lightning Polka," this evening is not one to miss.

"It's magical for the audience and the musicians to be part of such a phenomenol experience with dancers, acrobatists flying overhead," says Maestro Hector Guzman. "Add symphonic music and it's an evening like no other!"

"A few thrilling things about our subscription concert featuring 'Cirque de la Symphonie' are the dynamic artistry of the Cirque performers, virturosity of the PSO musicians with popular musical selection, and that the performance will be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds," adds Executive Director Robert Reed.

"Cirque de la Symphonie" will take place in the Hill Performance Hall of the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 8 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Tickets range from $33 to $95. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/planosymphony.org).

To learn more about "Cirque de la Symphonie" and other upcoming Plano Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.planosymphony.org.