Musicalwriters and Accompany Musicals to Produce New Musical Reading Series

MusicalWriters.com has announced their partnership with Rebecca Lowrey (Accompany Musicals) to provide cost-free semi-staged readings for MusicalWriters.com Academy members.

The MusicalWriters Academy serves musical theatre writers in all phases of writing by providing a safe place that fosters acceptance, progresses development, maintains privacy and facilitates collaboration. The Academy is a space for like-minded creatives to connect through opportunities that can yield solutions to problems and encourage a "pay-it-forward" mentality through shared knowledge and experiences is writing, development, and producing.

A highly sought-after musical director and producer, Rebecca Lowrey has a unique insight into what makes a show successful thanks to her years of experience behind the piano and in the rehearsal room. In 2017, she began producing a series of intimate Living Room Concerts in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Starting with simple piano-only performances in her living room with friends, the series expanded into poolside performances and festive holiday gatherings. These free, semi-staged concerts embody Rebecca's favorite pastimes; friends getting together to make music. The pandemic clarified Rebecca's desire to focus her energy on producing and performing new musical works.

In addition to providing staged readings for writers who participate in the MusicalWriters Development Series, the new Academy Reading Series will provide free, live and in-person readings for Academy member's musicals selected through a new Pitch Night opportunity. After submitting, writers will be selected to pitch their musical live via Zoom to directors, producers and members of our theatre community. Think 'Shark Tank' for new musical works! Every other month one show will be selected for a free semi-staged reading produced and directed by Rebecca Lowrey.

The inaugural musical for the program is Bucket of Blood, written by Dustin Waln and Nick Flyn Lehr under the guidance of MusicalWriters Academy member and Development Series participant David Stidham.

Drawing on the twisted vision and macabre mind of Roger Corman, Bucket of Blood: The Original Beatnik Musical, brings you back to a time when jazz was in the air, the counter-culture was in full swing, and the beatnik art scene was to just die for, daddy-o. When he accidentally kills a cat and covers it in clay, Walter Paisley, an unlucky and impressionable busboy, rises straight to the top. But how long can he stay there? With a hilariously insane story and catchy tunes, you need to be ready to laugh, recoil in terror and totally flip your lid! A semi-staged reading, produced and directed by Rebecca Lowrey will be performed in an outside setting on Sunday, June 27th at 5:30pm at a private home in Dallas, TX.

https://www.musicalwriters.com/academy/academy-reading-series/