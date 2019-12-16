Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Dallas:
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award: Best Touring Production
Technical Award: Best Choreography
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Technical Award: Best Direction
Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
Aaron Yowell - MATILDA - Repertory Company Theatre 24%
Evan Beggs - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 15%
Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%
Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 25%
Zak Reynolds - SANTALAND DIARIES - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 23%
Chance Gibbs - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 17%
Lucy Shea - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre 27%
Mikayla Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 13%
Caroline Rivera - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 10%
Mia Washington - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Repertory Company Theatre 24%
Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 22%
Mikayla Lewis - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 15%
Christopher Llewyn Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 25%
Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts 19%
David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 15%
John Rodgers - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Theatre of North Texas 27%
Solomon Abah - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 23%
Jeff Meador - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Talia Thiesfield - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 31%
Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 16%
Sam Shepherd - GREASE - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Tiffany Solano DeSena - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dallas Theater Center 32%
Angela Burkey - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 11%
Bentleigh Nesbit - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 11%
Caleb Barnett - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 28%
Kam Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%
Stephen Newton - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Theodore Morris - OUR TOWN - Circle Theatre 27%
Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 25%
Will McDonald - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 19%
Sydney Dotson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 28%
Ashlyn Koford - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 20%
Kamarri Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%
Ilyana Metzger - OUR TOWN - Circle Theatre 27%
Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 24%
Jolie Lambert - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 14%
Tanner Cockrum - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 26%
Everest Pearson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 19%
Corbin Ross - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 13%
Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre 26%
Noah Ayres - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 22%
Max Turman - A GOLDEN FLEECING - Genesis Children’s Theatre 18%
Ally Ramsey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 25%
Matilda McSpadden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 21%
Sydney Enoch - INTO THE WOODS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 15%
Aurea Coral - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 26%
Grace Moore - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 24%
Halle Harrington - ANNIE - Denton Community Theatre 10%
BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 29%
Janelle Lutz - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 23%
Kam Askew - COFFEE SHOP TOURS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 17%
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 27%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 32%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 16%
NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 11%
TWELFTH NIGHT - Dallas Theater Center 31%
DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 13%
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 9%
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 32%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 19%
NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 11%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 33%
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 27%
ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 17%
HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals 27%
HELLO, DOLLY - Dallas Summer Musicals 26%
MISS SAIGON - Dallas Summer Musicals 9%
Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 25%
Karen Rose - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 19%
Nicole Probst - CATS - Denton Community Theatre 11%
Tammy Spencer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 27%
Valerie Enoch - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%
Drenda Lewis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 13%
Jeremy Dumont - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 28%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 20%
Jay Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 13%
Catherine Petty-Rogers - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 32%
Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 22%
Colton Lively - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 14%
John Bartenstein - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 28%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%
Hank Baldree - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
W. Brent Sawyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 27%
Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 20%
Greg Doss - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana 42%
Gregory McKnight - THE ADVENTURE OF BETAKID - North Texas Performing Arts 14%
Ian Ferguson - THE MANUFACTURED MYTH OF EVELYN FLYNN - Theatre Three 12%
Brady Flock - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 28%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 19%
Gaylene Carpenter - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 20%
Brandon Tijerina - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre 20%
Wendy Searcy - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%
Jonathan Parke - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 17%
Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 16%
Don Melton - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - North Texas Performing Arts 12%
Casa Mañana 49%
Dallas Theater Center 27%
Winspear Opera House 24%
Granbury Theatre Company 26%
Theatre Three 21%
Campus Theatre 15%
