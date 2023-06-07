Interview: Lou Diamond Phillps of MISS SAIGON at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

Miss Saigon is one of the most popular Broadway shows ever mounted. Famous for its hauntingly beautiful score, it’s intense true-life story of passion, tragedy and of course the famous “helicopter” scene. Besides a compelling love story gone wrong there’s one stand out character that simply put ‘steals the show” The Engineer! I had the pleasure of talking with Lou Diamond Phillips, who I might add, is as colorful and interesting as actors come.

Welcome home to Texas and this new role in Miss Saigon!

“It is a joy to be back in my old stomping grounds. It has a special place in my heart because I literally started my career here. A lot of my early stage training came right here, and so it’s like a milestone to come back and pay homage to, you know, my humble beginnings.”

Your acting and film credits are too enormous to fit into one interview. With 14 TV police-detective type dramas from 1999-2019 including the famous “Henry Standing Bear “ in the popular Longmire TV series. Tell us, what genre of performing do you enjoy the most?

“I said this at the Q&A, my favorite genre is employment,” he laughs. “Which is why I do it all. But honestly, its part and parcel of having a theatre background – of being on stage, but also directing, also running spotlight, also taking a costume class, taking a dance class – you learn to love all the disciplines. But, as Greg Zane so eloquently put, our director, we’re storytellers. And whatever venue that takes, I love doing that, and figuring out the nuances of all of that. Working in film is slightly different than working in television. They’re massively different than working on stage. But, you know, I also write, I do voice over work, and when I was at UTA I was a mime part of the time. So, you know, I’m happy to branch out in all directions from the creative tree.”

I had the pleasure of seeing you on Bd’w in The King and I in 1996, which you were nominated for a Tony Award. This role greatly highlights your talent and power as a singer and actor. In fact, I was telling friends who know you from Longmire “ You know he’s also a Broadway star?!” Now you have yet another powerful, pivotal role in Miss Saigon. What is your take on the role of The Engineer?

“I have to say, this may very well be the most difficult role on stage I’ve ever done. It is amazingly demanding, the music is complex, the pace of the show is a freight train that will not stop. And I’m loving it. At this point in my career, I’ve actually never wanted to rest on my laurels, I’ve always wanted to challenge myself and do something different and fun, and bring that to the audience. And The Engineer could easily be written off as just the villain, but he is emblematic of so many great human themes. The need to survive, to fiercely believe in yourself and in a dream, and he has bought whole hog into the mythology of the American dream. This is his raison d'être, his reason for living, and getting to that next place. It’s a solitary journey, he’s not very compassionate or does not consider the needs of others as much. But he’s the hero in his own mind.”

You seem comfortable, not to mention extremely talented in a variety of character roles both in film and stage. How do you develop the process of getting into character?

“It’s interesting. We talked about the techniques being different between the mediums: film, television, stage. But building a character is the same. It is the absolute same. That’s why I encourage young students to take theatre classes, because it teaches you how to build a character from the ground up – from the tips of your toes to the top of your head. First of all, there is the text. That gives you more nuance and information than you could ever know. It’s not just learning the lines, it’s what’s between the lines, its what’s in the backstory, its where they’re going. It’s the totality of this character’s life in this moment in time.”

Well, you’ve worked with Kiefer Sutherland, Harrison Ford and played poker with Charles Durning. Pretty impressive company! Thank you for allowing me to share some insight into your world. Everyone is looking forward to seeing you and Casa’s production of Miss Saigon.

Thank you, Pati!

MISS SAIGON plays at Casa Manana Theater , 3101 Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth TX 76107 through June 11. For information and tickets visit Click Here or call 800.515.2171

Photo credit: Nicki Behm