Digital Lottery for THE WIZ Announced at Bass Performance Hall

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, NETworks Presentations and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, have announce a digital lottery for THE WIZ, powered by Broadway Direct. The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Bass Hall in a limited engagement July 15-20 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, July 14, for the Tuesday evening performance, July 15. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $39 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, July 20. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

THE WIZ comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season concludes with the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. With 14 Broadway tours, this season has something for everyone. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.