DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Bass Hall Performing Arts Center; Tickets Now On Sale!

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of six Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, will make its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement January 4-9 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. Tickets are on sale now!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by The Washington Post's Peter Marks, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony AwardsÂ®, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The West End Production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the NoeÌˆl Coward Theatre in November 2019 and recently won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, along with two other Olivier Awards. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Tickets are $44-$132.00 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com. The physical box office remains closed at this time. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com and www.dearevanhansen.com.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN rings in the new year as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. The series continues into summer 2022 with a trio of standouts - a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony AwardÂ® for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS. Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is "by far the funniest musical of the year!" (Chicago Tribune).

HAMILTON, rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, is also now on sale. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.