Cast And Team Set For THE NEW TEACHER At Liberty Baptist Church

Super Bad Theater Company has joined forces with Liberty Missionary Baptist Church on a collaborative effort within Tyler, Texas Community Initiative.

SBTC are gearing up for the live public performance of The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy), a theatrical adaptation of Dedrick Weathersby's The New Teacher play book. The New Teacher Premiered February and March 2022 in Longview TX in front of SOLD OUT audiences. This family friendly show is adapted by Emmy award-winning actor, playwright and producer Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner (Remembering James The Musical) and will be brought to life by a Diverse cast(Grade 2nd-8th), crew and creative team.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about the treatment and appreciation of teachers and the impact in which they have on families. The vision is to highlight the arts and advocate for youth artists to pursue Theatre for a career, says producer and writer Dedrick Weathersby.

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) is adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner with music by Dedrick Weatherby and Jen Coogan, with music direction by Jeremiah Bonner (Longview High School) and composition by Chavalia Dunlap Mwamba and Jen Coogan Stage Manager by Velise Gray (Longview High School) with Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby, Jen Coogan and Morgan Becker and choreography by Jordan Burns. It will be performed by Amy Tucker- Williams Longview,TX) as Mrs. Phillips, Amarion Hood (Tyler, TX as Lt. Cattle, E'tian Larue (Longview, TX) as Principal Sanders, Jeremiah Dunlap as Jessie Jr, Kacey Mims as Melissa, Tra' Ziyan Oliverires as Skinny, Anthony Toliver as Geraldo, Kaycen Ware as Jose, Ay'Maurie Oliverires as Jill, Aubrey Fezell as Reese/Student 1 and Makel Collier as Student ENSEMBLE.

The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop and The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) work is produced by Super Bad Theater Company & Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, a church within Tyler, TX.

