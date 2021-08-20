BWW Feature: IN PERSON SHOWS FOR 2021-2022 SEASON at Dallas Children's Theater

DALLAS CHILDREN'S THEATER ANNOUNCES IN-PERSON SHOWS IN ITS 2021-2022 SEASON



(DALLAS, TX) - After a year of primarily virtual performances, Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) is planning to open its doors to in-person audiences once more. As the world continues to work its way through the many COVID challenges, DCT hopes to offer some reprieve in the form of a family-friendly season focused on Brighter Days. The 2021-2022 season of plays is filled with heartwarming, hopeful tales, and lots of laughter. Warmth and energy sit at the core of each play in this streamlined season beginning with a hearty welcome-back experience titled CIRCO METROPOLIS on September 18.



CIRCO METROPOLIS is a highly interactive event curated by the wonderfully popular Dallas professional clown duo, Slappy and Monday (Tiffany Riley and Dick Monday) and a host of their friends from Laughter League. Audiences will be able to enjoy a series of performances including juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated, storytelling, clowning and more. Tickets for this limited, two-weekend run (September 18 - September 26) will be $21 for adults and $15 per child.



Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. To that end, DCT will be requiring all attendees to wear masks. The theater has implemented a number of other policies and procedures to prioritize safety including reduced capacity seating, so people should order their tickets soon. Interested patrons can read the complete plan here. Tickets for CIRCO METROPOLIS are on sale now at dct.org.



On September 23 at 6:30PM, Dallas Children's Theater continues its mission to lift voices and cover important topics in the world of children today through a virtual collaboration with Cry Havoc Theater Company and the Dallas Police Department to bring audiences the powerful film 10 SECONDS. In a world where deeply-rooted biases and misperceptions easily take hold, life can often feel unnerving -- things can change for better or worse in a blink of an eye. Ray and Jimi are Washington, DC high school students who are navigating their young adult worlds and what it means to be young black men in the city. Ray tells the story of a day, and the 10 seconds inside that day, that they will never forget. We see not only their perspectives, but also those of the police they encounter. Through audience engagement and interactive moments, the play provides opportunities for reflection and discussion. The 45-minute film was written by Miriam Gonzales, directed by LeeAnét Noble, and produced by Maryland's Imagination Stage. There will be a 30-minute talkback following the film. This event is free and open to all, but registration is required here.



Newly-appointed Artistic Director Nancy Schaeffer is excited to be returning to in-person performances. Schaeffer shared that the artistic team has put a lot of thought into the "bounce back" season. "The shows we stage are chosen because they have the power to bring families together, to spark creativity in our young people and to heal. Now more than ever, live theater can be an important part of our community's recovery," Schaeffer said.



Tickets for the remaining shows in the season go on sale October 4 and include PADDINGTON SAVES CHRISTMAS, a fun holiday adventure with the famous, accident-prone bear; followed by the play based on the popular book, DRAGONS LOVES TACOS, in January. In March, DCT will put the celebrated THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WADROBE on the stage and in April, DCT will present a live version of 10 SECONDS.



"Our children deserve a place to be inspired and to imagine and let's face it, that's been really hard to do this last year," says Schaeffer. "As an organization focused 365 days a year on entertaining children and families, it's been hard on us, too. Our actors and staff can't wait to safely welcome people back to our building and to celebrate the therapeutic magic of live theater with old and new friends."



2021-22 Season Sponsors are: Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Anonymous Family/Bank of America Charitable Foundation, The Carlson Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Hillcrest Foundation, TACA, Anonymous Family, March Family Foundation, and CARES Act/American Rescue Plan. General Sponsors Include: The Rosewood Corporation, The Holloway Family Foundation, The MR and Evelyn Hudson Foundation, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, Lisa K. Simmons, The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation, Inc., and the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation. Additional Support is Provided By: Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, TXU Energy, Oncor Electric, Deborah and Craig Sutton, The Dolan Family, Frost Bank, Vibeke Jarnum & Niels Anderskouv, Jennifer & Peter Altabef, Melinda & Jim Johnson Charitable Fund, Karen & Ken Travis, Joan Becker, Capital for Kids, Strake Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, The Hersh Foundation, Stephen M. Seay Foundation, Margot B. Perot/Perot Foundation, Maintenance Inc., and Green Mountain Energy, DCT's official renewable energy partner. Sensory-Friendly Sponsors Include: Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, Neiman Marcus. Building Fund Supported By: The Carlson Foundation, The March Family Foundation, Laurie Sands Harrison, The Rosewood Corporation, Anonymous Family, Elizabeth & Bart Showalter, Karen & Ken Travis, The Hersh Foundation, and Everett & Becky Spaeth.



In-Person



DCT presents...CIRCO METROPOLIS

Created by Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley

Produced by Laughter League, Inc.



September 18 - September 26, 2021



Recommended for ages 5 and up



Oh, how we've missed you! So, DCT has pulled out all the stops for our long-awaited reopening with an interactive and fun event curated by those fabulously festive clowns, Slappy and Monday, and a host of their friends. Come witness incredible performances including spectacular juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated storytelling, and of course...hilarious clowning! No matter your age, there'll be something to put a smile on your face. Return to the incredible world of live performance with your DCT family! We can't wait to see you!



Buy tickets now



●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●



10 SECONDS: Virtual Film Screening and Talkback

Produced in partnership with Cry Havoc Theater Company and the Dallas Police Department



Virtual: Thursday, September 23, 6:30PM



Recommended for ages 13 and up



In a world where deeply-rooted biases and misperceptions easily take hold, life can often feel unnerving - things can change for better or worse in a blink of an eye. Ray and Jimi are Washington, DC high school students who are navigating their young adult worlds and what it means to be young black men in the city. Ray tells the story of a day, and the 10 seconds inside that day, that they will never forget. We see not only their perspectives, but also those of the police they encounter. Through audience engagement and interactive moments, the play provides opportunities for reflection and discussion. The 45-minute film was written by Miriam Gonzales, directed by LeeAnét Noble, and produced by Maryland's Imagination Stage. There will be a 30-minute talkback following the film with guests from the DCT Youth Ambassador program, the Dallas Police Department youth organization partners and Cry Havoc Theater Company.



Register Here

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o6e5P4jiRimnyOKAUENYMA



●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●



In-Person



PADDINGTON SAVES CHRISTMAS

A Rockefeller Production

Adapted by Doug Kmiotek

Based on the book by Michael Bond

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller

Directed by Douglass Burks



December 5 - December 23, 2021



Recommended for ages 4 and up



It's holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington - the famous, accident-prone bear - is here to save the day! When he and the Brown's housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, run out of sugar for the seasonal marmalade jam they are preparing, Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. Unfortunately, the usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than normal as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. But Paddington's good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one, each of his tasks take on an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time for everyone to properly celebrate the holidays? Find out in this fun-filled holiday comedy!



●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●



In-Person



DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

Written by Ernie Nolan

Based on the book by Adam Rubin

Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

Published by Penguin Group

Produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences

Directed by Nancy Schaeffer



January 23 - February 20, 2022



Recommended for ages 4 and up



A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when a mind-blowing secret is revealed: Dragons love tacos!Chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, teeny tiny tacos, all kinds of tacos. So, the boy and his dog decide to throw a taco party to end all taco parties for a flock of dragons, each with their own unique style and personality. But what are the fiery consequences for eating tacos with spicy jalapeño pepper salsa? This hilarious, dance-filled journey into the field of Dragonology is equal parts ridiculous and delicious, and has all the ingredients for a fantastic time!



●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●



In-Person



THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

Based on the book by C.S. Lewis

Directed by Artie Olaisen



April 3 - May 15, 2022



Recommended for ages 7 and up



One of the most celebrated books in children's literature and the #1 most requested DCT play returns to the stage to create a remarkable world of magic. Join young adventurers Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they step through the not so ordinary wardrobe and into the mythical land of C.S. Lewis' Narnia. Facing fantastic creatures and fierce battles in the heart and on the land, the four siblings must find the courage to battle the treacherous White Witch in order to end the deadly eternal winter in the beautiful forest. Guided by the all-knowing Lion, Aslan, these discoverers learn to cast aside their own fears to find the heroes within themselves.



●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●●



In-Person



TEEN SCENE PLAYERS present

10 SECONDS

Written by Miriam Gonzales

Directed by



April 29 - May 1, 2022



Recommended for audiences ages 13 and up



In a world where deeply-rooted biases and misperceptions easily take hold, life can often feel unnerving - things can change for better or worse in a blink of an eye. Ray and Jimi are Washington, DC high school students who are navigating their young adult worlds and what it means to be young black men in the city. Ray tells the story of a day, and the 10 seconds inside that day, that they will never forget. We see not only their perspectives, but also those of the police they encounter. Through audience engagement and interactive moments, the play provides opportunities for reflection and discussion. Each performance will be followed by a talkback featuring helpful subject matter resources from law enforcement and area youth groups. This play was originally commissioned by Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD.



About Dallas Children's Theater



Dallas Children's Theater features professional actors performing for an annual audience of 250,000 young people and their families through mainstage productions, a national touring company, and an arts-in-education program. As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow's artists and patrons.