BWW Feature: BRIGHT STAR: CONCERT VERSION at The Firehouse Theatre

The "Sun Is Gonna Shine" as

The Firehouse Theatre presents

Bright Star: Concert Version

Performances September 9-26, 2021

FARMERS BRANCH, TX: After a highly successful performance run in 2019, Bright Star returns to The Firehouse Theatre this September as a concert production! Bright Star features over 20 beautiful songs and tells a beguiling tale that unfolds in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina between 1923 and 1945. Billy Cane, a young soldier just home from World War II, meets Alice Murphy, the brilliant editor of a southern literary journal. Together they discover a powerful secret that alters their lives. Tickets are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

This production is currently set to be performed indoors. However, the Bright Star creative team is rehearsing and designing the production so that it could seamlessly transfer outdoors to The Firehouse Theatre Backlot. This is being planned to provide the safest, most comfortable live theatre experience for the cast, crew, volunteers, and audience members.

Bright Star: Concert Version

Book by Steve Martin

Music & Lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

September 9-26, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre Mainstage

Directed by Jason Craig West

Music Directed by Micah McBay

Choreographed by Kelly Holmes

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past, and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

The Cast Includes:

Lucy Shea as Alice Murphy

Micah JL Brooks as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Jason Craig West as Billy Cane

Neil Rogers as Mayor Josiah Dobbs

Dan Servetnick as Daddy Cane

James Williams as Daddy Murphy

Stacia Malone as Mama Murphy

Emily Emmett as Margo Crawford

Morgan Maxey as Lucy Grant

Hunter Lewis as Daryl Ames

Ensemble Members: Breanna Cox, Hayley Ewerz, Aubrey Nichols Ferguson, Thi Le, Araceli Radillo, McKenzie Calé Reece, Daniel Vanegas

Bright Star: Concert Version will be produced in accordance with the theatre's Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities. More information about The Firehouse Theatre's protocols can be found on the theatre's website.

About The Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch, Texas. The Firehouse presents imaginative live performances and training through engaging artistic expression. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call the box office at 972-620-3747.