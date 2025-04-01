THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Golden West College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Golden West College Theater Arts Department, under the direction of Martie Ramm, will present the Tony Award-winning musical The Secret Garden. Featuring a talented cast, this enchanting production will take the stage at the Golden West College Mainstage Theater from April 25 - May 4.

Starring Elizabeth Last and Bellami Soleil Smith as Mary, with Ellie Liu and Annalise Steele as Colin, the cast also stars Mary Frances Conover as Lily, Jay Harbison as Archibald, Joey Nestra-West as Dickon, Gabrielle Gauthier as Martha, and Steve De Forest as Neville.

With book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved novel brings to life a world of mystery and transformation. When young Mary Lennox is orphaned in India, she is sent to live with her reclusive uncle in Yorkshire, where she uncovers a long-buried secret that changes everything. As she tends to a hidden garden, Mary, and those around her, discover the power of love, care, and renewal.

Winner of three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, The Secret Garden is a moving and timeless tale that will captivate audiences of all ages.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.gwctheater.com.

