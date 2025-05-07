THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST- A WILDE NEW MUSICAL World Premiere Set for At American Coast Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Coast Theater Company has announced the Orange County premiere of The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde New Musical, with music by Bret Simmons and book/lyrics by David Howard, a fresh and spirited adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy.

This musical reimagining will run from May 23 through June 8 at the Lyceum Theater on Vanguard University's campus, bringing Wilde's unforgettable characters to life with a dynamic new score and inventive staging! The show is directed by Susan K. Berkompas; music direction by Jared Scott; choreographed by Hannah Simmons and Susan K. Berkompas.

With its mistaken identities, sudden engagements, and outrageous coincidences, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest has delighted audiences for over a century and is undoubtedly one of the funniest plays ever written. And how best to bring this timeless comedy into its next century than by adding the one thing it lacks- music! This delightful new musical illuminates Wilde's play through songs filled with his biting, cynical wit; brilliant social commentary; and soaring heartfelt romance.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $20 for seniors, children, college students, and groups. This show is suitable for ages 6 and up (no children under the age of 6). Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Photo Credit: Arabella Chrastina.

