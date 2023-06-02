Segerstrom Center for the Arts Names Susan Brooker Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School

This is effective August 1, 2023.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying Performances Photo 3 Photos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying Performances
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the Photo 4 Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that Susan Brooker has been appointed as the Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, effective August 1, 2023. In her new role at the ABT Gillespie School, Susan will oversee all levels of the ABT Gillespie Children’s Division (Pre-Primary to Level 3) and Pre-Professional Division (Level 4 and above), as well as the OC Young Dancer Summer Workshop, master class series, and summer dance programs at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. She will be integral in providing an innovative artistic vision for the school and serving as a leader for all part-time and full-time staff.

Brooker comes to the Center as a seasoned ballet aficionado who has made her mark all over the world. She graduated from the London College of Drama and Dance, specializing in Cecchetti Ballet. From there, she worked alongside several dance companies, serving as          Co-Director of The Hamlyn School of Dance De Vita – Lukens in Florence, Italy; Director for The School of Dance Connecticut in Hartford, Connecticut; Director for the BalletMet Dance Academy in Columbus, Ohio; and Director for the UNCSA School of Dance, ABT’s Exclusive Educational Affiliate School, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Brooker’s level of ballet knowledge is absolutely remarkable,” said Casey Reitz, President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Her passion, commitment, and vision to move forward and grow the ABT Gillespie School and its mission are exciting for the future of so many Orange County dancers. Her expertise and innate enthusiasm will positively impact everyone involved with the school. I could not be more honored to welcome her to our Center and I look forward to working with her.”

Alongside her impeccable leadership experience, Brooker has a longstanding relationship with American Ballet Theatre, the official Dance Company for Segerstrom Center for the Arts. For the past 15 years, Brooker has served as an Artistic Advisor, Teacher, and Examiner for the American Ballet Theatre’s National Training Curriculum. Brooker is well adored in the American Ballet Theatre community.

“As the new Artistic Director of the ABT Gillespie School, Susan comes to the position as an established and successful administrative and creative leader, well-versed in ABT’s National Training Curriculum. We are fortunate to have her on board and working with us, and I look forward to meaningful collaboration and alignment between the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and the ABT Gillespie School in the coming years” said Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced its partnership with American Ballet Theatre as its official Dance Company for the Center in September of 2021, and has since provided several remarkable World and West Coast Premieres and engagements. This partnership has allowed the talented students at the ABT Gillespie School priority audition opportunities for engagements. Brooker’s familiarity with American Ballet Theatre will help to align the ABT Gillespie School’s policies and training with the overarching principles and repertoire of the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School giving students the opportunity to perform at their maximum potential.

“I am thrilled that Susan Brooker will lead ABT Gillespie School’s artistic initiatives and endeavors” said Judy Morr, Executive Vice President. “She is a wonderful artist and a strong leader whom I know will continue to uphold the school’s artistry and excellence.”

Brooker’s role at Segerstrom Center for the Arts will be pivotal in elevating ABT Gillespie School curricula and practice by providing the young dancers of Orange County with opportunities to flourish and develop in their professional field of dance.

“I am excited and inspired by the prospect of working with the ABT Gillespie School faculty and students,” said Brooker. “Dance education is my passion, and it is a privilege to be able to work in a School where artistic excellence is paramount.”



RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange Countys Rose Center Theater Photo
Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater

Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with wonder and enchantment? Look no further than Orange County's Rose Center Theater, where the beloved Broadway classic, Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, will come alive on stage.

Moonlight Stage Productions Continues its 42nd Season with THE WEDDING SINGER Photo
Moonlight Stage Productions Continues its 42nd Season with THE WEDDING SINGER

The 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre continues with The Wedding Singer from June 7-24 at 8 p.m.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the Photo
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts willpresent an exceptional lineup of breathtaking dance performances, captivating headliner shows, and engaging in conversation series that will leave audiences inspired and mesmerized. Learn more about the lineup here!

American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: AROUND THE WORLD IN 8 Photo
American Coast Theater Company Announces Its Summer 2023 Production: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

ACTC presents its production of Around the World in 80 Days adapted by Mark Brown from the novel by Jules Verne. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as they travel over seven continents in one of the greatest adventures of all time!


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center TheaterCast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater
Photos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying PerformancesPhotos: Long Beach Opera's THE FEAST Premieres With Genre-Defying Performances
Moonlight Stage Productions Continues its 42nd Season with THE WEDDING SINGERMoonlight Stage Productions Continues its 42nd Season with THE WEDDING SINGER
South Coast Repertory 60th Season Including QUIXOTE NUEVO, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, And MoreSouth Coast Repertory 60th Season Including QUIXOTE NUEVO, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, And More

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Planet & IMG World Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ACTC's Around the World in 80 days
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Rose Center Theater (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”
Irvine Bowl (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder On The Links
Laguna Playhouse (5/31-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
Festival of Arts (7/05-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (5/26-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You