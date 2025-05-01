Rose Center Theater To Host SOMETHING ROTTEN! Gala Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rose Center Theater will present a highly anticipated Gala Performance of Something Rotten! on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM. This exclusive event will feature an evening of world-class entertainment, delicious dining, and local talent.

The Gala Performance will kick off with a delicious dinner and reception, followed by a lively, Renaissance-inspired performance of Something Rotten!-a hilarious Broadway musical that blends historical comedy with show-stopping music and choreography. Featuring talented local actors, this performance brings the wit and energy of the Broadway stage to Orange County in a fun and festive atmosphere.

"Something Rotten! offers a unique blend of humor, music, and creativity that we're thrilled to bring to our community," said Tim Nelson, Managing Artistic Director at the Rose Center Theater. "This Gala is not just about theater-it's about celebrating our local talent and providing a special experience for our patrons."

Tickets for this exclusive event are now on sale. With a limited number of seats available, guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early. Whether you're a long-time theater fan or new to the stage, the Gala Performance of Something Rotten! is an event you won't want to miss.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.rosecentertheater.com/something-rotten-gala.

