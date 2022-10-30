Photos: First Look at La Mirada Theatre's A FEW GOOD MEN

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos for the second show of their 2022-2023 season, the rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl. A FEW GOOD MEN will run through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Check out the photos below!

From Academy-Award winning writer and renowned playwright Aaron Sorkin ("The West Wing" and To Kill A Mockingbird), this Broadway hit (which became a smash-hit film starring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise) sizzles on stage. In this courtroom drama about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay, a Navy lawyer - who's more interested in softball games than the case -- expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a determined female member of his defense team, he eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. Recommended for mature audiences.

The cast of A FEW GOOD MEN will feature Doug Harris as "Lt. j.g. Daniel A. Kaffee," Andy Umberger as "Col. Nathan Jessep," Leanne Antonio as "Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway," Sara King as "Lt. Jack Ross," Matthew Bohrer as "Lt. j.g. Sam Weinberg," Patrick Stafford as "Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick," Brandon Engman as "Pfc. Louden Downey," Corey Jones as "Lt. Col. Matthew A. Markinson," Karole Foreman as "Capt. Julia Alexander Randolph," Aaron Pae Klein as "Cpl. Jeffrey Owen Howard," Michael Ocampo as "Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson," Gabriel Bonilla as "Cpl. Hammaker/Orderly/MP/Sentry," Isaac J. Cruz as "Cpl. Dunn/Lawyer/Sergeant-at-Arms," Kodi Jackman as "Lawyer/MP/Sentry," James Ripple as "Tom/ MP/ Sentry," Rodrigo Varandas as "Pfc. William T. Santiago/MP/Sentry," and Greg Watanabe as "Capt. Isaac Whitaker & Cmdr. Walter Stone." Understudies are Noah Collins and Dylan Wittrock.