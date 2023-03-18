Photos: First Look at DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? at La Mirada Theatre

The World Premiere of the "beatnik" horror comedy musical, DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? with book, music & lyrics by Randy Rogel, produced by Kevin Bailey/MB Artists, Inc., with musical direction by Andrew Orbison, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, choreography by Connor Gallagher, and developed and directed by BT McNicholl opens tonight, March 18th, and will run through Sunday, April 2, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

When a struggling beatnik sculptor in San Francisco stumbles upon a new style of art that thrusts him into fame, fortune, and perhaps some big trouble, well - you'll just have to see what Walter Paisley did today. Three-time Emmy winner Randy Rogel ("Animaniacs") serves up a delightfully varied score of cool jazz, Petula Clark-like knockouts, Neil Sedaka bubble-gum pop, and more. Directed by BT McNicholl (original Broadway creative team member of Spamalot, Billy Elliot, and Cabaret). Be the first to catch this World Premiere musical!

The "Beatniks" of DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? feature Steven Booth (Broadway's School of Rock) as "Walter Paisley," Vanessa Sierra as "Carla," Ross Hellwig as "Maxwell Brock," Kingsley Leggs (Broadway's Sister Act) as "Leonard DeSantis," Kathy Fitzgerald (Broadway's Wicked and The Producers) as "Mrs. Swickert," Janna Cardia as "Lili Von Vondergraff," Josh Adamson as "Detective Lou Raby," Jamir Brown as "Clive," James Caleb Grice as "Beatnik Guy," Ashley Moniz (Broadway's Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde) as "Beatnik Girl," and Lucas Blankenhorn & Carlin Castellano as "Ensemble."

Tickets range from $28 - $40 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.