National Tour of MEAN GIRLS Announced At Segerstrom Center, March 7-19

Pacific Chorale, conducted by Artistic Director Robert Istad, displays its considerable vocal dexterity when special guests Bach Collegium San Diego (BCSD), one of the country's premier early music ensembles, and its founder, organist Ruben Valenzuela, join the choir for a highly anticipated, historically-informed performance of Monteverdi's “Vespers of 1610,” a pillar of the Baroque music canon whose splendor and virtuosity has captivated audiences for centuries