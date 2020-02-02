John Glenn HS Drama To Celebrate Student's Personal Experiences With Life, Love And Loss On Valentine's Day 2020

Just Us: Our Original Stories of Life, Love and Loss will take place on the John Glenn HS Stage in Norwalk, CA on Friday February 14, 2020 at 7pm. This show is a collection of student created artwork, dances, musical compositions, poetry, songs, monologues and scenes. From bullying to finding love, from near death experiences to rejection, this show has it all. This show forces the audience to question the existential philosophy, who am I? What experiences have shaped my point of view on life at this time?

This show is directed by Jonathan D. Mesisca and features a cast of 19 students: Joey Louise Abugotal, Aremy Avalos, Ahlexiah Bentley, Abigail Cabrera, Valeria Chiquito, Brooke Emmallah, Gaby Estrada, Devin Delgado, Janine Flores, Emily Holy, Jimmy Jimenez, Karissa Meno, Adrien Nunez, Joseph Nunez, Ubaldo Ortiz, Brissa Tovar, Alexia Valdez, Alexia Vera, and Adriana Zaragoza. Lighting Design is by Jeremy Alonso. Assistant Director for this production is Mia Delgadillo.

Tickets for this production are $5 and can be reserved by emailing JohnGlennHSDrama@gmail.com. You can find out more and stay up to date by joining us on Instagram @JohnGlennHSDrama

John Glenn HS is located at 13520 Shoemaker Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650





