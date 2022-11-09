Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN to be Presented at The Lyceum Theater Directed by Broadway's Nikki Snelson

Vanguard University's department of theatre arts will present the musical adaptation of the 1940's Christmas movie classic, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning November 18th, 2022 and running three weekends through December 11th.

"What an awesome responsibility to bring one of the most beloved holiday classics to the Lyceum stage. As someone who grew up watching and loving the classic film, I was overjoyed to be given this magical opportunity. However, this show is one of the most ambitious that I have ever taken on. I realized early on that directing and choreographing Holiday Inn would be no easy task. Each song in this show is an Irving Berlin showstopper, production number after production number. I had a Herculean task ahead of me.

When I first realized the challenges ahead, I remembered the words of my first Broadway director, the legendary Graciella Danielle. At some point, she revealed that "Casting is 90% of good directing." I have never really understood those sage words until this project. Graci meant to say that if you cast the right actors in the roles... the rest will work itself out. Never were truer words spoken! This cast. Where to begin... each actor left their heart and soul in the rehearsal room and went the extra mile to learn skills that were new to them and pushed themselves beyond their boundaries. They worked tirelessly to bring these characters to life and pushed themselves to perfection. With double and triple casting, scheduling conflicts and constant changes... they persevered. I am completely in awe of them." -Director, Nikki Snelson

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. Ms. Snelson is most recognized for her performance of Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of Legally Blonde. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in Sweet Charity (starring Christina Applegate). Nikki played "Cassie" in the National Tour of A Chorus Line and also performed in the Broadway National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, Showboat, Hello, Dolly, and Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick...Boom (Susan). Snelson originated the role of The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland. Nikki played Velma in Chicago at Maine State Theater and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at The Napa Valley Opera House. Snelson was featured in the groundbreaking documentary Every Little Step as well in the major motion pictures, Reefer Madness and Across the Universe. On the small screen, Nikki has been seen on Desperate Housewives and All My Children. Nikki plays Janelle Kincaid in the upcoming web series Ms. Guidance. Snelson provides the voice and CGI for Rockstar Games' Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption. She received her training in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. Nikki grew up in the St Louis area and made her professional debut at the St Louis Muny. She has directed, choreographed, and taught in Argentina, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Paris, London and many more. She is an artist in residence at Singapore's famed theater school, Lasalle College of the Arts. Nikki is the Artist Director of Rochester Broadway Theater League's Summer Stars program. Her directing credits include: Ain't Misbehavin, World Goes Round, Gypsy, Wedding Singer, Pajama Game, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, and A Chorus Line. Nikki has choreographed for Elton John's Life Ball in Vienna., The Young and the Restless, The Miss America pageant and the upcoming The Funny Dance Show on E! Nikki recently created, wrote, choreographed, and directed the critically acclaimed A Not So Silent Night for Vanguard University. In 2020, Ms. Snelson directed and choreographed Chicago in Singapore. Most recently, Nikki wrote, directed, choreographed, and edited an original film entitled Ready, Set, GO, and directed/choreographed Mamma Mia! both at Vanguard. Nikki resides in Orange County, California with her husband and 3-year-old son. Nikki is the CEO of Musical Theatre Mayhem, a triple threat workshop series featuring major Broadway stars.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn synopsis: Based on the 1942 award-winning movie, Holiday Inn, is a fresh take on an old classic. When singer-songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend Ted and fiancée Lila by leaving the bright lights of Broadway behind and for a calm life in a farmhouse in Connecticut. At first, he greets his new life with enthusiasm, but, just as he starts to think farm life isn't all it's cracked up to be, he meets Linda Mason, a spunky schoolteacher harboring immense talent and big dreams. Together, they bring life back to the Mason farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, a lively venue for festive performances celebrating the red-letter days on the calendar.

This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are November 18, 19, December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30pm; November 19, 20, December 3, 4, 10, 11 at 2:00pm.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit www.vanguard.edu/theatre.

