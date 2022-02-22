DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE TOUR 2022 Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

America's favorite dance show is coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022! at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Thursday, March 17 at 4pm and 8pm

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different." Launching January 7th in Richmond, VA, this year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami!

From our pros: "After being separated from our fans for almost two years, the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour is BACK, and we couldn't be more excited to finally see you IN PERSON! While these past two years have thrown many obstacles our way, we've emerged from those challenges with a renewed sense of self: stronger, prouder, more resilient, and more courageous.

That's why the theme of this year's tour is Dare To Be Different. When presented with unprecedented times, we are called to break the mold. So why not embrace the qualities that make us who we are? Every one of us is bold, strong, vulnerable, passionate and iconic, and now it's time to unleash our inner trailblazer by doing what we love most: dancing.

NOTHING beats getting to bring a smile to your face and celebrating this community of fans, the reason DWTS has been running for 30 SEASONS and why this experience is so special for us. That is why we tour and why we're fired up to be bringing you this fully revamped live experience. We will never take it for granted. So, whether you're a new fan or a DWTS OG, join us as we go big and find the magic in live connection once again."

We are also THRILLED to announce that alongside previously-announced season 29 Mirrorball Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 fan-favorites Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen, NBA superstar and Season 30 Mirrorball Champion Iman Shumpert will be joining for half of the tour.

World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the all-new show.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different" are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities will be available through dwtstour.com.