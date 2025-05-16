Cirque Du Soleil Has Raised Its Iconic Big Top In Laguna Hills

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil raised its Big Top at the Laguna Hills Mall in preparation for the May 23rd opening of Cirque du Soleil ECHO - its newest Big Top production. Fifty men and women pushed more than 120 supporting poles to raise the white-and-blue canvas to its final position.

ECHO is a story of connection, intention, and the bond between humans and the animal kingdom. When Future (the protagonist) and her Best Friend Ewai stumble upon an enigmatic Cube, they set in motion a journey of life, discovery, hope, and empathy, quickly learning how their actions have the power to shape this world.

Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, contemporary abstract costumes, astounding lighting and projections, and jaw dropping acrobatics, ECHO brings audiences on a journey through a universe of wonder, and infinite possibilities.

Tickets for Laguna Hills performances of ECHO are available at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

